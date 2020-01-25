Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,521. The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,165.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610. 17.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 114,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

