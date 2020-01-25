Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PKBK stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

In related news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 114,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

