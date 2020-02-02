PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Buys $1,552,469.18 in Stock

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management purchased 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,469.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management acquired 2,214 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $39,674.88.

On Thursday, January 16th, Highbridge Capital Management acquired 16,359 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $285,137.37.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Highbridge Capital Management acquired 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $762,904.17.

NYSE PKD opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?