PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of PKD stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $70,513.80. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management purchased 16,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $285,137.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,602 shares of company stock worth $1,087,716 and have sold 102,137 shares worth $1,993,307. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

