Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 857,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,172.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH traded up $6.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?