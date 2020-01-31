Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.25-10.85 EPS.

NYSE:PH traded down $7.81 on Friday, hitting $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.38. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $212.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $446,847.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

