Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY20 guidance at $10.10-10.90 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PH stock opened at $196.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $212.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

