Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.95

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.95 and traded as high as $48.08. Parkland Fuel shares last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 521,760 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.6203399 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

