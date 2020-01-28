Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PE. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

NYSE PE opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

