Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Short Interest Update

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

