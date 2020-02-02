Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Shares of PE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

