Parsley Energy Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Imperial Capital decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,326 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

