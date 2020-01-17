Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Receives Outperform Rating from Imperial Capital

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. Imperial Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of PE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 279,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,991. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,609,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

