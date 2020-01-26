Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $16.74. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 8,812,610 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,684,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

