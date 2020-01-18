Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PE. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Shares of PE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 5,018,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

