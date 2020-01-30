Parsley Energy’s (PE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Siebert Williams Shank

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: Risk Tolerance