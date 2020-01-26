Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $13.08. Pason Systems shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 165,857 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PSI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$72.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 97.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler acquired 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,104.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,144.42. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,150.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?