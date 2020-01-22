PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PASSUR Aerospace stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. PASSUR Aerospace has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

