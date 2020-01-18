Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $555,400.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 599,053 shares in the company, valued at $33,271,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PATK stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest