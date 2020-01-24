Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 2,122 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $119,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,517,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 132,727 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

