Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.24 Million

Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $536.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.00 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $531.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,053 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,758.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $119,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,517,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,957 shares of company stock worth $8,641,142. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 132,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 746.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $56.15.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

