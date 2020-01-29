Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $51.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PATK stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,416,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,957 shares of company stock worth $7,664,642. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

