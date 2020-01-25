Patrick John Finn Sells 15,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. Twist Bioscience Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

