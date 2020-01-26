Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €17.90 Price Target at Nord/LB

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €17.90 ($20.81) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrizia Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.27 ($25.90).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

