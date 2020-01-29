Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on P1Z. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrizia Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.27 ($25.90).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

