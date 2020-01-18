Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

