Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Short Interest Update

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 491,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

