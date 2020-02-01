Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $19.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of PDCO opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?