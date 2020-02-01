Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,905. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 51,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

