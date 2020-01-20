Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

PTEN stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,984 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 887,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 733,883 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

