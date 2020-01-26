Paul Anthony Lynam Sells 103,680 Shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) Stock

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) insider Paul Anthony Lynam sold 103,680 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.39), for a total transaction of £1,607,040 ($2,113,970.01).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,580 ($20.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.67.

STB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

