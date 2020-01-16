Paul James Stoyan Sells 12,500 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,610,800.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total value of C$258,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$51.74 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of C$30.97 and a 12-month high of C$52.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

