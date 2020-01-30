Paul Larbey Purchases 17,297 Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Paul Larbey acquired 17,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £17,988.88 ($23,663.35).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BGO opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.55) on Thursday. Bango plc has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.70 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 million and a PE ratio of -36.72.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Bango

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index