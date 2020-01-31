Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Paychex by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $4,709,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 780.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex has a 1-year low of $70.13 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

