Paychex, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

