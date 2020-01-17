Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 597,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,278,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,660,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,734,000 after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $294.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.90 and its 200-day moving average is $239.79. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $297.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

