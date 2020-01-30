Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of PAYC traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.62. 601,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,427. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $145.92 and a 52-week high of $325.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after acquiring an additional 91,531 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $13,786,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

