Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $367.00 at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $302.00 to $367.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $325.62. The stock had a trading volume of 601,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.51 and a 200 day moving average of $244.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $145.92 and a 12-month high of $325.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 117.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

