Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.33

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.33 and last traded at $143.76, with a volume of 34702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,182,530.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,539,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

