Paypal Holdings Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Paypal in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 54.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Paypal by 1,020.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 59.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

