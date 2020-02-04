Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Paypal stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $89.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

