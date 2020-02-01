Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $113.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Natixis lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1,020.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Paypal by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 36.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

