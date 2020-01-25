Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Shares of PYPL opened at $116.98 on Thursday. Paypal has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

