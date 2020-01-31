Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. 6,610,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. Paypal has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained