Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $138.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.69.

PYPL stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

