Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78-4.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.87.

Paypal stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.12. 13,650,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. Paypal has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker