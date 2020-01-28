Paypoint (LON:PAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypoint (LON:PAY) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,257 ($16.54).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,112.80 ($14.64).

LON PAY opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $684.96 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,017.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 946.36. Paypoint has a 1-year low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Paypoint’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

