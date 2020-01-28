PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:PBBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. PB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

