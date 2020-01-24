PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in PBF Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,058,181 shares of company stock valued at $94,124,536. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

