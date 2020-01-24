PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires $6,120,440.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $6,120,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32.

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68.

On Friday, November 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $6,541,065.40.

NYSE PBF opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

